Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has urged motorists to avoid swerving suddenly while driving in order to stay safe on the roads and avoid stuff fines.
Motorists must always indicate when they are about to change lanes as a sign of respect to other road users, the Police said.
Penalties
In case an instance of sudden swerving leads to an accident, motorists will be fined Dh1,000, and receive four black traffic points.
In addition, the vehicle will be impounded, and the motorist will have to pay Dh5,000 to release the vehicle. If all fines are not paid within three months, the vehicle will be auctioned off, the Police has warned.