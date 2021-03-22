1 of 14
WHAT SURVEY SHOWS: A poll of 209,000 respondents across 190 countries shows the responses made by countries to the have affected their image to the rest of the world. In a recent report, “Decoding Global Talent, Onsite and Virtual”, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Bayt explored the reasons why the UAE is a big draw for expatriate workers and why cities, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, are held in such high esteem.
GLOBAL RANKING: In BCG’s the global city ranking, Dubai and Abu Dhabi scaled up their positions on the back of the UAE proving to be a regional safe haven in a year of crisis.
UAE CITIES RISING: In the survey of cities, Dubai rose from number six in 2018 to number three in 2020. Abu Dhabi climbed from 51 in 2014, 14 in 2018, to fifth place in 2020. Respondents cited the potential with Expo 2020 and the swift action to contain the pandemic, with UAE registered one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Following are the city rankings:
Following are the Top 10 cities, according to the latest Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Bayt's survey:
#1 - LONDON (UK)
#2 - AMSTERDAM
#3 - DUBAI (UAE)
#4 - BERLIN (Germany)
#5 - ABU DHABI (UAE)
#6 - TOKYO (Japan)
#7 - SINGAPORE
#8 - NEW YORK (US)
#9 - BARCELONA (Spain)
#10- SYDNEY (Australia)
