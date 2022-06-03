Tyre safety checklist:

Follow RTA recommendation to replace tyres no later than five years, or earlier if the remaining tread depth is below 1.6mm at any part of the tyre tread band. Tyres must also be replaced if there are other signs of wear or damage, including cracks or cuts in the sidewall or when parts of the tread band are damaged.

*Use only reputable branded and certified tyres. Avoid fitting tyres that may be substandard and therefore potentially unsafe.

*Use the correct tyre type and dimension for your vehicle. Refer to the vehicle owner’s manual or ask for expert advise if not sure.

*Check the tyre pressures at least once a month using a reliable or calibrated gauge. The recommended pressures are quoted in the vehicle owner’s manual or on a sticker usually attached to a door frame or fuel cover.

*Avoid driving at lower tyre pressure than those recommended by the vehicle manufacturer.

Inflating tyres with nitrogen instead of air can help maintain pressure stability for longer period.

*It is highly recommended that all four tyres are replaced at the same time, especially on permanent four-wheel drive vehicles to avoid mechanical damage. If only two tyres are replaced on a two-wheel drive vehicle, it is recommended that the new tyres be fitted to the rear axle for vehicle stability and safer handling.

*Front and rear tyres may be permutated (commonly called rotated) every 10,000km or as advised by the vehicle manufacturer, to even out the wear. A wheel balance and alignment check at this time will help the potential life of the tyre to be fully realised, as well as ensure safer driving.

*Respect the load and speed capabilities of the tyres fitted to the vehicle by not exceeding them.

*Avoid driving over or near hazardous objects that could damage the tyres and make them unsafe or unfit for service, for example, rocks, glass, potholes, kerbs etc.

*Check the age of the spare tyre, condition and air pressure to avoid having a spare tyre that is unfit for use when needed.