Abu Dhabi: A Dh500 fine will be imposed on motorists found driving in Abu Dhabi with expired tyres, and they will also receive four black points, the Abu Dhabi Police has warned.
In addition, the vehicle will be impounded for a week. The tyre validity regulation aims to make roads safer, as expired tyres can result in road traffic accidents, the authorities explained.
Check validity before purchase
Brigadier General Mohammed Dhahi Al-Hamiri, director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Abu Dhabi Police Central Operations Sector, also urged motorists to check the validity of new tyres before purchasing them. By doing so, motorists can ensure that they do not experience sudden tyre damage or blowout, which can put them and other road users at risk.
The Abu Dhabi Police recently concluded a summer campaign that aimed to increase awareness among drivers about the need to ensure vehicle and vehicle parts safety.