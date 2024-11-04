Dubai: The UAE’s decision to cancel EmSAT, a standardised test to enter universities, will facilitate a smooth transition to higher education, the education minister said.

Yesterday (Sunday), the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR) had jointly announced the “immediate cancellation” of the Emirates Standardised Test (EmSAT) for Grade 12 students seeking admission to higher education institutions.

What is EmSAT?

It is a series of nationally standardised digital assessments to evaluate skills that are vital for university enrolment. It was mandatory for Emirati students in public and private schools and non-Emirati students in private schools affiliated with the MoE curriculum seeking admission in UAE state universities.

In 2023, the ministry made it optional and allowed government universities to set their own admission requirements for students from public schools from the last academic year.

What happens now?

Though EmSAT was made optional, several universities continued to accept it as a requirement for admission. Universities now have greater flexibility to set their own admission criteria, allowing them to attract students in line with their academic and career goals.

The decision to completely drop EmSAT was approved by the Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council. This was done as part of the efforts to develop and advance the national education system in line with best practices, preparing students for higher education and the labour market, and ensuring they meet future aspirations.

What does the ministry say?

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, emphasised that MoE continues to streamline and enhance its policies in collaboration with MOHESR to support students throughout the different stages of their educational journey, ensuring the quality, flexibility, and global competitiveness of the national education system.

She also highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to accurately evaluating students’ skills across various academic subjects through the recently updated performance assessment system, which relies on a comprehensive methodology to assess and upskill students.

The minister pointed out the critical need for close coordination and streamlined processes among all relevant stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the new decision. She highlighted that the new policy will facilitate a smooth transition to higher education, empowering students to attain their academic and career aspirations in line with the evolving demands of the labour market and society.

How will it benefit students?

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR) highlighted that MOHESR aims to increase access to higher education, ensuring that every 12th grade graduate has the opportunity to enrol in bachelor’s degree, higher diploma, diploma, or skill certificate programmes, thereby equipping them appropriately for the job market.

Remedial courses

Dr Al Awar clarified that the new vision will enable universities to attract students who might not meet the English language proficiency requirements - which had been evaluated by EmSAT - by enrolling them in courses designed to bridge this gap.

Universities will also be able to admit students and enrol them in specialised remedial courses if they do not meet the required grades in specific subjects.

Dr Al Awar pointed out that admission requirements for medical and engineering programmes will place a stronger emphasis on grades in science-related subjects relevant to the specialisation, rather than focusing on the overall Grade 12 percentage.

He noted that the proposed enhancements to university admission standards aim to provide diverse academic pathways that align with students’ abilities while simultaneously addressing the needs of the job market. This will ultimately help produce generations of qualified specialists and professionals capable of competing effectively in both the public and private sectors.

What about equivalency certificates?

The ministries have clarified that cancelling the EmSAT will not affect certificate equivalency requirements for most private school curricula, except for the American curriculum, which requires students to take alternative standardised tests, like SAT (Math) and TOEFL (English).

MoE also updated the certificate equivalency requirements for private schools, now requiring academic records from the last three years. Additionally, Arab students must study Arabic, and Muslim students must study Islamic Studies for the same period.

This step aligns with the UAE’s commitment to strengthening the role of the Arabic language and promoting values of religious tolerance, it was pointed out. MoE stressed the need for private school students to review equivalency requirements according to their specific curricula.

MoE and MOHESR emphasised that these changes reflect the UAE leadership’s vision and society’s aspirations for an education system that turns challenges into opportunities, equipping students with the skills that will enable them to contribute to the nation’s bright future.

What should students do now?

MoE and MOHESR advised students and parents to review the university admission requirements based on the student’s desired major by directly contacting the relevant institutions.

What do universities say?

Prof Manda Venkatraman, Vice Chancellor Academics and Dean, College of Medicine at Gulf Medical University (GMU), said it is a welcome move that provides universities with greater flexibility in admission criteria for evaluating prospective students.

“Our rigorous admissions procedure, which consists of both written admission exams and in-person interviews, ensures that our standards are on par with national and international standards. We will now consider the results from the GMU Admission Test, the College Board Proficiency Test, or Grade 12 grades, in addition to the specific requirements for each science subject. This change allows us to select applicants who will succeed in our medical programs and evaluate their potential more accurately,” he explained.

Speaking about the benefits of the new policy, he said: “For medical universities, the elimination of the EmSAT and the expansion of the criteria for admission offers substantial advantages. We can now better evaluate applicants based on their relevant science grades and competencies rather than just their overall scores. Ultimately, this strategy will improve the standard of medical education and healthcare delivery in the UAE, with likely better outcomes. This would also support our dedication to developing qualified healthcare professionals who can meet the changing demands of the labour market.”

What do schools say?

Dr Shanthi Subramonia Iyer, Head of Curriculum and Assessment at The Oxford School in Dubai, said the move would benefit students by eliminating the step of standardised testing when applying to university.

“Furthermore, it enables institutions to adopt a more holistic approach to assessing candidates, focusing on a broader range of skills and achievements, including academic records, extracurricular activities, and other individualised criteria. Many educators and students may welcome the opportunity for a more personalised admissions process that aligns with diverse educational pathways and aspirations,” she said.

Dr Iyer added that the increased flexibility for universities to set their own admission criteria will better support students in selecting courses aligned with their academic and career goals.