Dubai: The Ministry of Education issued a decision that allows higher education institutions to cancel EmSAT test as a compulsory requisite for university admission from academic year 2023-2024.
In December 2022, the ministry issued a circular exempting student seeking admission into UAE universities from EmSAT requirements and bridging courses.
With the new circular No.137 for 2022, high school graduates can be exempted from this requirement and get conditional admission.
The Emirates Standardised Test (EmSAT) is a national system of computer-based tests that assess graduates of private and public schools within and outside the country. Results of this exam are among those that have to be submitted to get admitted into UAE universities.
Earlier, EmSAT was considered one of the requirements for university admission to government higher education institutions in the country.