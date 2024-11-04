Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has attended the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the Nafis Leadership Programme, organised by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), in collaboration with the UAE Government Leaders Program and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

The ceremony, held during 'Day 0' of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2024 in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the UAE.

170 training hours

Launched last year, the inaugural edition of the Nafis Leadership Programme provided participants with 170 hours of intensive training, including face-to-face and virtual interactive workshops, as well as field visits within the UAE and abroad.

Designed to cultivate innovative thinking, the Programme empowers participants to apply modern leadership concepts and theories in their professional roles through direct engagement with leading experts and industry pioneers. A key highlight of the Programme was an educational trip to Singapore, where participants explored the nation’s advanced business leadership model and visited the National University of Singapore, ranked among the world’s top eight universities and a leading institution in Asia.

Emirati talent

Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of ETCC, said that the Nafis Leadership Programme aligns closely with the vision of the UAE leadership, supported by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al Mazrouei expressed pride in the graduating cohort, stating: “Today (Monday), we celebrate outstanding individuals who have successfully completed a rigorous selection process, including stringent assessments overseen by accredited training entities.” He added that the Program underscores the UAE Government’s commitment to cultivating Emirati talent capable of advancing the nation’s private sector.

Khaled Sharaf, Director of the UAE Government Leaders Programme, said that the graduation of the first cohort of the Nafis Leadership Program marks an important step in the UAE Government’s commitment to developing national talent and preparing them for the future economy.

He highlighted the Programme’s role as an incubator for talent, promoting sustainable growth and supporting the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. By nurturing competitive Emirati capabilities, the Program seeks to boost economic productivity and position the UAE as a global hub for the new economy.