Sharjah: Driving your car with expired registration? Then sort it within the next three months, or face the consequences.

A 90-day grace period was announced Thursday by Sharjah Police, even as the force reminded thousands of owners of vehicles with expired registration to renew it immediately in order to stay safe and avoid penalties.

The campaign kicked off on June 15.

According to UAE Traffic Federal Law, driving a vehicle with expired registration calls for a fine of Dh400, four traffic points and 7-day impoundment.

3-month grace

The Traffic and Licensing Services Center of Sharjah Police launched the drive, dubbed “Renew Your Vehicle Campaign”, in three languages (Arabic, English and Urdu) in cooperation with the department’s strategic partners, represented by Rafid, Motorgic and ENOC.

The event held at Sharjah Police Traffic and Licencing Department was attended by Col. Khalid Al Kay, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, Col. Omar Bughanim, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Drugs Department, Col. Rashid Ahmed Al-Fardan, Head of the Drivers Licensing Department, Lt Col. Abdul Rahman Khater, Head of the Vehicles Licensing Department, and media representatives.

10,880 Number of vehicles with expired registration in 2022 in Sharjah.

Customer service centres

Col. Al Kay urged drivers to visit the technical inspection and customer service centres to ensure their vehicles are safe to drive and to renew their vehicles’ registration as soon as possible.

The official said the campaign forms part of Sharjah Police’s aim to enhance safety and security on the roads, maintain the safety of road users, especially in the summer, due to high temperatures which may result in damage to certain vehicle parts.

18 vehicle inspection centres

He pointed out that 18 technical sites for vehicle inspection were launched in the Emirate of Sharjah, the central region and the eastern region.

In the first half of 2023, there were 263,804 vehicles inspected in Sharjah; the number of registered vehicles reached 376,033 vehicles.

Col. Omar Bughanim, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Drugs Department at Sharjah Police, said that vehicles are checked for tyres, brakes and lights, which may result from device malfunctions.

376,033 Number of vehicles registered in Sharjah during first half of 2023

These faults may not be appear through the periodic inspection when the vehicle is renewed.

Referring to the efforts made by the Sharjah Police to reduce the causes of traffic accidents resulting from expired vehicles.

These efforts included intensifying traffic control on the internal and highway roads within the framework of a comprehensive plan and intensifying monitoring with fixed and mobile radars, in addition to increasing traffic awareness programs to include drivers.

263,804 Number of vehicles inspected during first half of 2023 in Sharjah

On-site inspection

Abdul Rahman bin Kannoun Al Shamsi, Director of the Department of Accidents and Roadside Services at Rafid Company, said they will help in the awareness drive through social media and by connecting their own database of customers.

Moreover, by using the Rafid smart app or by calling the Rafid call center, a mobile vehicle inspection team can perform on-site inspection upon customers’ request.

2,036 Number of vehicles found using expired tyres in Sharjah

Under this scheme, a Rafid team will visit the vehicle owner at his location and perform inspection provided that the vehicle manufacture is not more than 3 years.

The company is also giving away promotional vouchers to motivate owners to have their vehicles checked regularly.

Hussam Salem Al Shawi, General Manager of Tasjeel - ENOC, said the company has supported the Sharjah Police General Command’s initiative for a number of years.

He urged drivers to renew their vehicle registration to ensure their safety, help reduce traffic accidents, protect lives and property.

2,023 Number of vehicles with defective headlights, rear lights and indicator lights.

Impact of vehicles with expired registration • Uninspected vehicle may stall on the roads, leading to accidents / traffic jams.



• Elevated risk of accidents / injuries / fatalities.



• Increase in penalties for each violation.



• Depletion institutional efforts.