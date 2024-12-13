Fujairah: Fujairah Police have announced the temporary closure of several major roads in the city to accommodate the 5th Fujairah International Triathlon Championship and the West Asia Triathlon Championship.
The closures will take place on Saturday and Sunday, December 14—15, 2024, from 4am to 12pm, according to an official statement.
The affected roads include:
• Al Rughaylat Roundabout
• Fujairah Corniche (both directions)
• Al Mazallat Street (both directions)
• Beach Hotel Roundabout
Motorists are urged to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes during the designated times.
The championships are expected to attract athletes and spectators from across the country. These closures, therefore, are necessary to ensure the safety of participants and spectators alike.