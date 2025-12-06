GOLD/FOREX
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai Police issue traffic advisory after accident on Emirates Road towards Sharjah

Dubai police urge motorists heading towards Sharjah to drive cautiously

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai Police issue traffic advisory after accident on Emirates Road towards Sharjah

Dubai Police have warned motorists travelling towards Sharjah to exercise caution following a traffic accident on Emirates Road that has led to heavy congestion.

Authorities advised drivers to reduce speed, maintain safe distances, and follow police instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Commuters were also encouraged to consider alternative routes and allow extra travel time until the situation is cleared.

Dubai Police

