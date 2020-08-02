On August 1, Emirates received a warm welcome as it became the first international airline to return to Seychelles, coinciding with the country’s re-opening to tourists. Image Credit: Emirates

Emirates has resumed passenger services to Seychelles on August 1, 2020, coinciding with the country's re-opening to international tourists.

Operating flights to Seychelles five times a week with a Boeing 777-300ER, Emirates offers travellers convenient access to this popular Indian Ocean holiday destination, which is a four-hour flight from the UAE.

The flight touched down at Seychelles International Airport in Victoria at 6.27am on Saturday, August 1. A second Emirates Boeing 777 arrived in the country on Sunday, August 2.

Increased services to Maldives

Emirates has also announced that it will increase its services to the Maldives from the current five a week, to six times a week from August 4, 2020 to meet customer demand.

For travellers in the UAE, Emirates Holidays offers holiday packages with a selection of choice resorts in the Seychelles and the Maldives.

Relaxed booking policy

Emirates Holidays has also relaxed its booking policy to offer customers a chance to book a holiday package in advance with only a deposit of Dh199, as well as introduced video appointments, enabling customers to plan ahead and enjoy a stress-free and personalised booking process from the comfort of their own home.

Flexibility, assurance

With the gradual re-opening of borders over the summer, the airline has announced the revision of its booking policies to offer customers more flexibility and confidence to plan their travel.

Ticket valid for 24 months

Customers whose travel plans are disrupted by COVID-19 related flight or travel restrictions, can simply hold on to their ticket which will be valid for 24 months and rebook to fly at a later time; request travel vouchers to offset against future Emirates purchases, or request refunds via an online form on Emirates' website or via their travel booking agent.

Emirates currently serves over 60 destinations in its network, facilitating travel between the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific through a convenient connection in Dubai for customers across the world.

Dubai is open

Customers from Emirates' network can also now travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for business and leisure visitors with new air travel protocols that safeguard the health and safety of visitors and communities.

Health, safety first

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

Travel restrictions

Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.