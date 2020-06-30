1 of 11
From 1 July, Emirates' premium customers can once again enjoy the airline's signature Chauffeur Drive service (CDS) and airport lounge at its Dubai hub with the restart of these services following a full health and safety review. Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.
Emirates will open one lounge in Terminal 3 Concourse B, Dubai International Airport (DXB) to serve First Class, Business Class and eligible Emirates Skywards members on 1st July. Lounge guests will enter through biometric gates using facial recognition to reduce contact.
The 9,209 square metre space in DXB will offer Emirates’ premium customers a quiet haven to relax and recharge prior their flights, operating with a reduced seating capacity and increased space between each occupied seat to aid social distancing.
Food in the lounge are now offered in hygienically sealed meal boxes, including vegetarian options, instead of a buffet offering. Complimentary beverages, including spirits, will be offered in single serve bottles. Wine and champagne, served from shared bottles, will be temporarily unavailable.
The modification of food and beverage offering in the lounge also includes contactless menus which can be accessed on personal devices.
The cars in Dubai are cleaned and disinfected inside and out at the end of each shift.
The “high touch” points of the vehicle such as door handles, and the handles of each customer’s luggage will be sanitised at the end of the trip.
On 1 July, Emirates will also resume its complimentary Chauffeur Drive service for First and Business Class customers in Dubai and other cities.
Network: Emirates currently serves over 50 destinations in its network, facilitating additional travel options through a convenient connection in Dubai for customers across the world, while undertaking extensive measures to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees.
Customers from Emirates' network will also now be able to travel to Dubai as the city opens for business and leisure visitors from 7 July, with new air travel protocols that facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents and tourists while safeguarding the health and safety of visitors and communities.
Travel restrictions: Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.
