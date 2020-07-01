1 of 13
Worshippers pay obeisance at Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah.
Mosques across the UAE have been closed as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus since March 16. They reopened today with strict guidelines to ensure the safety of their visitors.
About 770 mosques reopened in Dubai today, a welcome sight for the faithful.
A set of eight procedures have been listen to ensure safety including leaving an empty row between worshippers. The faithful have also been asked to bring their own prayer mats.
Karama Mosque . Mosques are reopen for daily prayers but Friday prayers were not yet permitted. Worshippers should perform ablution at home before attending the mosque for prayer.
At the entrances of places such as the Bur Dubai temple (pictured), there are strategically placed markers for visitors to stand. These stickers ensure that social distancing – or a difference of two metres between people – is maintained at all times.
Other precautions being undertaken at the Bur Dubai temple include the wearing of facemasks at all times.
Plus, temperatures are checked before one can gain entry to the temple, to ensure that symptomatic carriers of the virus don't make it in, thus reducing the chances of infection sharing.
So that people don't forget the measures in place for their own safety, there are posters detailing safe behaviours set up at easy-to-read spots at the places of worship. Pictured here is one such sign at the Bur Dubai Temple.
In keeping with the UAE's guidelines of social distancing, at least 2 metres of space must be left between visitors. Pictured above: people at the Bur Dubai Temple.
Gurudwara prepares to open in Dubai.
Gurudwara committee prepares to sanitise the building before reopening.
Safety Sanitizing station. Only packed food (prasad) will be served upon its opening.
