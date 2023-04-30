Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for constructing internal roads and lighting works in Al Qusais Industrial Area 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.
The project encompasses the construction of 32 roads spanning 10km, and streetlights stretching approximately 43km. The project will boost the road intake by 200 per cent (from 500 to 1,500 vehicles per hour in both directions), and reduce the journey time by 60 per cent.
The move is in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to develop the infrastructure of residential and industrial areas, address the needs of demographic and urban expansion, and foster the wellbeing and happiness of the residents.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The construction of internal roads reflects RTA’s keenness to upgrade the infrastructure of roads, streetlights and rainwater drainage systems in residential and industrial communities. The internal roads project in Al Qusais Industrial Areas 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 improves the linking of Al Qusais Industrial Areas, which are served by four main streets, namely Amman Street, Beirut Street, Halab Street, and Damascus Street. It improves the entrances and exits for 320 workshops, 25 residential buildings, shops, and educational zones. The population of the area is estimated at 60,000 people.”
Works underway
“RTA is currently working on the internal road and lighting in four residential areas, namely Margham, Lehbab, Al Lisaili, and Hatta, spanning about 37km in total (21km of road works and 16km of streetlights on existing streets). The project is planned for completion by the end of this year. The internal roads project in Margham covers the construction of roads extending 8km along the Dubai-Al Ain Road, near Skydive Dubai, along with infrastructure works that include rainwater drainage networks and streetlights. The project serves more than 1,100 residents of the neighbourhood,” explained Al Tayer.
Lehbab
The internal roads project in Lehbab includes the construction of roads extending 4km along with work involving rainwater drainage and streetlights. The scope of the project covers lighting works on the existing streets extending 2km along the Dubai-Hatta Road beside Lehbab Camels’ Race Track. The project serves about 3,000 residents and improves the linkage of the residential area under construction with the road network.
Al Lisaili
The project includes constructing roads extending about 7km in Al Lisaili and lighting works for the existing roads extending 14 km in Saih Assalam near the Last Exit and Al Qudra Lake. The project serves about 2,900 residents and improves the entry and exit points in the area.
Hatta
The project covers the construction of roads extending 2km in Hatta, specifically in Sa’aeer, Al Salami and Suhaila, in addition to works involving rainwater drainage and streetlights. The project serves about 6,000 residents and improves the entry and exit points as well as the connection of the residential community under construction with the road network.