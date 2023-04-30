The project encompasses the ‎construction of 32 roads spanning 10km, and streetlights stretching approximately 43km. The ‎project will boost the road intake by 200 per cent (from 500 to 1,500 vehicles per hour in both ‎directions), and reduce the journey time by 60 per cent.

The move is in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice ‎President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh ‎Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the ‎Executive Council, to develop the infrastructure of residential and industrial areas, address the ‎needs of demographic and urban expansion, and foster the wellbeing and happiness of the residents. ‎

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive ‎Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The construction of internal roads reflects ‎RTA’s keenness to upgrade the infrastructure of roads, streetlights and rainwater drainage ‎systems in residential and industrial communities. The internal roads project in Al Qusais ‎Industrial Areas 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 improves the linking of Al Qusais Industrial Areas, which are ‎served by four main streets, namely Amman Street, Beirut Street, Halab Street, and Damascus ‎Street. It improves the entrances and exits for 320 workshops, 25 residential buildings, shops, ‎and educational zones. The population of the area is estimated at 60,000 people.”‎

Works underway

“RTA is currently working on the internal road and lighting in four residential areas, namely ‎Margham, Lehbab, Al Lisaili, and Hatta, spanning about 37km in total (21km of road works ‎and 16km of streetlights on existing streets). The project is planned for completion by the end of ‎this year. The internal roads project in Margham covers the construction of roads extending 8km ‎along the Dubai-Al Ain Road, near Skydive Dubai, along with infrastructure works that include ‎rainwater drainage networks and streetlights. The project serves more than 1,100 residents of the ‎neighbourhood,” explained Al Tayer.‎

Lehbab

The internal roads project in Lehbab includes the construction of roads extending 4km along ‎with work involving rainwater drainage and streetlights. The scope of the project covers lighting ‎works on the existing streets extending 2km along the Dubai-Hatta Road beside Lehbab ‎Camels’ Race Track. The project serves about 3,000 residents and improves the linkage of the ‎residential area under construction with the road network.‎

Al Lisaili

The project includes constructing roads extending about 7km in Al Lisaili and lighting works for ‎the existing roads extending 14 km in Saih Assalam near the Last Exit and Al Qudra Lake. The ‎project serves about 2,900 residents and improves the entry and exit points in the area.‎

Hatta