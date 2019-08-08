Heavy rush has been reported at the Dubai International Airport as the Eid holidays being on FridayPassengers wait for their turn at Dubai airport. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Dubai Police urged the public on Thursday to be cautious as they head to Dubai International Airport as roads are congested in that direction ahead of a five-day weekend for Eid Al Adha.

The police tweeted in the morning that Airport Road heading towards Terminal 1 and 3 of Dubai International is jammed, and asked people to take alternative routes.

The heavy traffic comes as Dubai International prepares for a rush of passenger, with about 100,000 people expected to travel through Terminal 3 on Friday (August 9) alone. Emirates Airline earlier advised its passengers to arrive to the airport at least three hours before their flight departure in order to avoid any delays.

On Thursday, Emirates also tweeted, advising those departing from Dubai International to allow for extra time to pass through the airport due to the high number of passengers flying in and out.