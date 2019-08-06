Emirates Eid menu:Lamb Ouzi served in Business Class - a rice dish popular in the Gulf where the meat is slow cooked with roasted nuts and raisins. Image Credit: Emirates

Dubai: Keeping up its tradition to serve its customers on special occasions, Emirates airline promises to serve special Eid food on board its flights to those travelling during Eid holidays.

The UAE flag carrier on Tuesday announced the special inflight offerings from August 11-14.

Eid Al Adha is one of the most significant dates in the Islamic calendar, and one of the holiest celebrations. The name translates to ‘festival of the sacrifice,’ and it marks the end of the Haj, the annual pilgrimage to Holy city of Makkah. Around the world, Eid Al Adha is usually celebrated with loved ones.

To celebrate the getting together of family and friends, an Eid menu with a touch of Middle Eastern hospitality will be served on board the Emirates A380 lounge. This includes Arabic coffee, a date cake and a selection of Emirati pastries. Chocolates in a specially designed Eid box from UAE- based gourmet chocolatiers Forrey & Galland will also be served to all customers in premium classes on all routes.

A special menu with Arabic flavours will be introduced during the celebrations for customers in all classes. Depending on the route, customers in Economy Class could sample Emirates’ signature dish, a Chicken or Lamb Machbous, and enjoy a date cake for dessert.

What’s on the Eid menu

In First and Business Class, customers have the choice of Lamb or Chicken Ouzi, a rice dish popular in the Gulf where the meat is slow cooked with roasted nuts and raisins. A special Emirati-style King Fish with rice will also be offered select routes in Africa and Europe. These mains are complemented with an Arabic salad and premium customers can also choose from various Arabic desserts including chocolate fondant with labneh ice cream, date and almond nammoura made from semolina, or khabees served with Arabic coffee sauce and pistachio cream.

As a global airline, Emirates celebrates events from all over the world and incorporates seasonal and regional flavours into its menus on board and in its lounges worldwide.

Onam feast

Next month, from September 1to 13, the airline with be celebrating the Indian festival of Onam on its flights to and from Kerala with a special menu of vegetable sambar, chicken sukka (dry) and mutton pepper fry. Meals will be served on a traditional banana leaf design and appetisers such as banana chips, sharkara varatti (banana chips with jaggery) and curd chilli (yoghurt chilli), and a dessert of palada pradhaman will be available.

Mid-autumn festival