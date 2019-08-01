An Emirates A380 landing through a bed of low clouds. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: An airplane landing through a blanket of clouds has created a buzz on social networking sites as tweeps described the pilot’s manoeuvre as “awesome”, and “impressive”.

Emirates Airline was also described by @samroodhsam as “Queen of the skies” after its grand arrival on the runway of London Gatwick was caught on camera.

The video, which was posted on Emirates’ official Twitter account on Wednesday, said: “Now that’s how you make a grand entrance”.

The ten-second online video has gathered over 50,000 views in 12 hours, and shows how the A380 landed on the runway while other smaller planes waited nearby.

Emirates currently holds a fleet of 110 A380 airplanes that flies to 50 destinations and 73 airports, transporting over 105 million passengers since its introduction in 2008.

Stratus clouds can hover anywhere from 0 to 1,200 ft and its name is derived from the Latin word stratus, which means flattened or spread out.

Stratus clouds are low-level layers with a fairly uniform grey or white colour, according to the UK Met Office. Such clouds tend to persist for long periods of time and are the lowest lying cloud type, which sometimes appear in the form of mist or fog.