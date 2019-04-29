The Dubai-based airline also bagged title of Best First Class, Best Economy Class

Dubai: Emirates continued its winning streak when it took top honours by sweeping five awards last night at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2019.

The airline took home the highly regarded industry accolades for Airline with the Best First Class, Best Economy Class, Best Frequent Flyer Program and Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East.

Recognised for its operational excellence and exceptional products and services – the world’s largest international airline also took home the coveted award of Best Airline Worldwide.

Thierry Antinori, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Emirates received the awards on behalf of the airline and said: “It is an honour to receive these five gongs from the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2019 and to see that our brand is recognised by customers is a fantastic encouragement to continue to raise the bar and develop innovative products and services, with a strong customer focus aligned with our brand promise to ‘fly better’.”

Emirates most recently redefined premium travel with its ‘game-changer’ Boeing 777-300ER interiors featuring – six fully enclosed First Class Private Suites with meticulous design details inspired by the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Laid in a 1-1-1 configuration, each suite has floor to ceiling sliding doors and up to 40 square feet of personal space, cutting-edge technologies, including a NASA inspired ‘zero-gravity’ seating position, ‘virtual windows’ for middle aisle suites, and a personal video-call service. The newest Boeing 777-300ER ‘game-changer’ aircraft currently flies to six global cities, including Riyadh and Kuwait.

“We would like to thank our employees for the hard work and commitment they deliver for an exceptional customer experience which helps Emirates stand out on the global stage day in and day out,” said Antinori.

Emirates has also completed the reconfiguration of 10 Boeing 777-200LR aircrafts. The multi-million dollar refurbishment included a fully refreshed economy class cabin with the latest colour palette of soft greys and blues, ergonomically designed headrests, and generously pitched seats.

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has over 23 million members who enjoy earning and redeeming Skyward Miles on flights, hotel accommodation, and global lifestyle brands. Earlier this year, Emirates Skywards opened a centre in Terminal 3 at DXB to function as a one-stop customer touchpoint for all new and existing members – offering consultation services for enrolment and profile creation.