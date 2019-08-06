More than 372,000 passengers are expected to fly out of Dubai for long Eid holiday

Families travelling from Dubai International Airport, Terminal 3. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Emirates Airline has cautioned passengers travelling out of Dubai to anticipate a huge rush at Terminal 3 as thousands gear up for the Eid holiday.

Peak travel is expected to start on Thursday August 8 in the evening and will continue until Saturday August 10 with over 372,000 Emirates passengers travelling from Dubai.

Passengers are encouraged to build in extra travel time to avoid any delays with expected traffic congestion and road works around Terminal 3 during this time.

The busiest time for departures in Terminal 3 will be on Friday August 9 with around 100,000 passengers travelling through Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport. Customers are reminded to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure to avoid any delays.

Passengers were reminded that they can check-in at the airport as early as 24 hours before flight departure, and are requested to check in no later than 2 hours prior to departure, regardless of class of travel. Customers who check in less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel. Customers can also check in online on both their desktops and mobile devices from 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure.

Passengers can also enjoy Emirates’ Home Check-in service which allows customers to check in for their flights from anywhere in Dubai. The service is available for customers across all classes travelling on Emirates flights and enables passengers to complete the security check and check-in, from the comfort of their home.

After checking in, passengers were also advised to make sure they get to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before each flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure.