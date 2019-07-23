Airline passengers from nine airlines can also collect their boarding passes from the mall

Shoppers at the Dubai Mall. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Airline passengers are now able to check-in for flights and collect their boarding passes from the lower ground level of Dubai Mall.

The Dnata-operated service announced on Tuesday the launch of a check-in counter, which will offer passengers the option to check-in, print their boarding passes, weigh and secure their baggage, which will be delivered to the airport and loaded onto the aircraft.

The check-in station is located in the dnata Travel store of Dubai Mall.

DUBZ provides its services to the passengers of nine airlines, including flydubai, SAUDIA, flynas, China Southern, Kuwait Airways, Gulf Air, SaudiGulf, Royal Jordanian, and Ethiopian Airlines.

The DUBZ check-in station is open seven days a week, from 10am to 10pm.

The service is available from Dh99, which covers the check-in fee for one passenger with one piece of luggage. Additional pieces of luggage can be added for a fee of Dh40 each. The service price is capped at Dh249 covering up to 10 bags.

Omar Abou Faraj, CEO and Co-Founder of DUBZ, said: “Traveling and shopping in one of the world’s largest malls on the same day has never been so easy. We are thrilled to be launching our popular remote check-in services at The Dubai Mall, adding more value to our offering. We stay focussed on ensuring a hassle-free travel experience for the residents and visitors of Dubai through innovative and secure services.”