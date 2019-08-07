Paid parking will also be applicable across all areas of Sharjah on Arafat Day

Al Majaz area. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The municipality has confirmed that motorists will have to pay for parking in certain areas of Sharjah during Arafat Day and the Eid holidays.

On Wednesday, Sharjah Municipality announced that motorists will have to continue to pay for parking across all areas of the emirate on Arafat Day, which falls on August 10.

“All public parking lots in the city will be free during Eid Al Adha holidays from August 11 to 13, excluding certain public parking zones that remain paid during all days of the week and in official holidays,” said Sharjah Municipality.

“Please note that all public parking areas will be paid on the day of Arafat which fall on August 10. Parking inspectors will continue their duties to detect any parking violations.”

Paid parking zones

Sharjah Municipality ended free parking on weekends and public holidays in Al Majaz and Al Shuwaiheen 2018, after residents lodged complaints that vehicles were parked in commercial areas for a long period of time.

Paid parking zones in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

The Eid Al Adha holiday for the private sector is from August 10 to 13, 2019, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).