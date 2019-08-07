A resident takes the parking ticket at Mawaqif Parking area near Hamdan street in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Motorists in the capital can avail of free public parking during the upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced in a statement on August 7.

Surface parking will be from Saturday, August 10 to 7.59am on Wednesday, August 14, the transport sector regulator has said. At the same time, motorists must avoid parking in undesignated areas, and adhere to the neighbourhood residential parking regulations between 9pm and 8am every day.

The ITC’s customer service centres will also be closed during the Eid break, and begin operations again on Wednesday, August 14.

Meanwhile, public buses in Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra region, as well as intercity services, will operate according to their schedules on Fridays and official holidays.

Meanwhile, the capital’s public beaches are all geared up to welcome visitors and residents during the upcoming Eid break, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality has announced.

Authorities are expecting an influx of beach goers to the Corniche, Hudayriyat and Al Bateen beaches, and have accordingly worked to enhance the required operations at these venues, including security, ticketing sales and shuttle buses.