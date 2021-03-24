Dubai: Public parking across Dubai, except for multi-levelled parking, will be free for three days, from March 25 to March 27, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday.
RTA has sent a notification to users on its app. The three-day parking holiday is in line with the announcement from Dubai Ruler’s Court that all work in all government departments and institutions across Dubai will be suspended for a period of three days from Thursday, March 25, to Saturday, March 27, in mourning the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, who passed away on Wednesday.
Flags in Dubai are also being flown at half-mast for ten days, starting March 24.