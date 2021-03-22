Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has carried out a month-long inspection campaign that covered 120 Orders Delivering and Organising Services Establishments. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has carried out a month-long inspection campaign that covered 120 Orders Delivering and Organising Services Establishments out of 415 firms registered with RTA’s traffic system. The campaign aimed at verifying that motorbikers and drivers have proper permits and comply with the technical stipulations set for the services. It included checking the legal soundness of the entities as well as compliance with the technical and traffic conditions set for their activities.

“These inspection campaigns are part of annual plans charted out to monitor the activity of delivery companies, along with licensing issues related to motorbikers, drivers and companies.

“The campaign aimed to educate operators about the importance of updating details of their facilities and seeking permits for practising their activities,” said Mohammed Nabhan, Director of Licensing Activities Monitoring, Licensing Agency, RTA.

“The campaign covered five locations in Dubai namely, Midriff City Centre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, Midriff Uptown Centre and Sports City, where about 200 motorbikers and drivers are engaged in the business. Inspections covered checking the validity of licences, verifying that drivers hold visas describing their profession as drivers, checking the validity and the insurance coverage of the motorbikes and details of their owners. It also included verifying the measurements of the delivery boxes and the availability of safety equipment such as helmets, elbow and knee pads, gloves among others.

“The campaign mainly aims to sensitise the concerned parties about the importance of the activity in the daily lives of people, especially under the COVID-19 precautions that may make people need delivery services more than any time before. As such, the monitoring of this sector is vital as it ensures the legality of all matters related to the driver, motor biker and the facility,” Nabhan said.