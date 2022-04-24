The old single-lane road is being removed and replaced by a new dual carriageway extending 11km comprising two lanes in each direction, along with a median and three roundabouts to ease the movement in all directions. The new road will link with the entry points of Al Qudra Lakes.

The project aims to increase the road intake from an existing 1,800 vehicles to 4,000 vehicles in each direction to accommodate the continued growth in traffic volumes and ease the mobility of residents and visitors to the oasis on both sides of the road, desert areas and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA.

The project starts from the roundabout at the junction of Saih Al Dahal Road with Saih Al Salam Road in the north, immediately after Al Qudra Cycling Station, and heads to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the South. It encompasses the construction of a new road of two lanes in each direction together with three roundabouts along the road to ease the accessibility of road users to the oases on both sides of the road, Al Qudra Lakes, desert areas as well as U-turns, explained Al Tayer.

More projects

The project complements a series of projects completed by RTA in the area, such as the 23km long Dubai Cycling Track, which links with the existing cycling track at Saih Al-Salam running alongside Al Qudra Road at the Gateway of the Dubai Cycling Track in the direction of the Emirates Road. From there it links with the Latifa bint Hamdan Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Barari district and up to Nad Al Sheba community. The cycling track at Saih Al-Salam, which extends about 115km, is fitted with several amenities including outlets for renting bikes and accessories, a fully-equipped clinic, and 10 rest areas along the cycling path fitted with seats and bike racks, added Al Tayer.