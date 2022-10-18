Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with the Dubai Police and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners’ Affairs, carried out two inspection operations relating to unlicensed transport activities and fare evasion on public transport means, during June and July.

The first campaign, related to transporting passengers on unlicensed vehicles, was carried out in June by RTA’s Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring Department in collaboration with Al Raffa Police Station. The second operation, which took place July in collaboration with Dubai Police and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, targeted fare evasion on public buses.

The first inspection was carried out from June 15 to 30 in Al Ghubaiba by specialist teams. A total of 39 violations were reported, of which 22 were related to the use of vehicles unlicensed for passenger transport and 17 were related to promoting such activities. Six vehicles were seized in the process.

The intensive inspection campaigns carried out in collaboration with the police in specific areas over the last few months made violators and promoters of unlicensed passenger transport “more cautious”, RTA said. Additionally, the intercity bus service has decreased the public use of unlicensed transportation.

Compliance

The second inspection campaign was carried out from July 17 to 22 in collaboration with the Crime Prevention Department, Anti-Infiltrators Department at the General HQ of Dubai Police, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, and resulted in reporting 693 violations.

591 violations were issued for using public transport modes, facilities and services or entering/exiting fare zones without paying the due fare. Failure to show a nol card upon request resulted in 33 violations, and six violations were reported for using invalid nol cards. One violation was issued for failure to comply with the instructions of inspectors or authorised personnel of RTA or obstructing the performance of their duties. 61 violations were issued for using public transport and public transport facilities and services contrary to RTA’s instructions posted on signboards.

The purpose of the campaign was to ensure that public transport service users adhere to RTA’s regulations and instructions, and foil attempts of evading the payment of public transport tariffs.

