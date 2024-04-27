Dubai: Starting tomorrow (Sunday, April 28) truck movement timings on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in the section between Dubai’s Ras Al Khor Street and Sharjah in both directions will be adjusted during peak hours.
Trucks will be banned on the road from 6.30am to 8.30am, then from 1pm to 3.30pm, and finally from 5.30pm to 8pm.
Truck drivers can use alternative routes, such as Emirates Road, during ban hours or wait in the truck rest stops, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced on Saturday on their X account.
The move aims to reduce congestion and improve peak-hour mobility for motorists.