Dubai: A staggering fine of Dh50,000 will be slapped on motorists found guilty of six specific traffic violations, as part of Dubai's enhanced measures to ensure road safety.

In a press conference held on Friday, Dubai Police unveiled the details of the New Traffic Law.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, clarified the reasoning behind the amendments, stating that the new fines are targeted at a category of drivers whose reckless conduct poses a significant threat to public safety.

The six cases that will warrant a fine of up to Dh50,000, as announced by the Dubai Police, include:

operating recreational motorcycles on paved roads;

driving recklessly or in a manner that poses a threat to life or property;

crossing a red light;

driving with an artificial, forged, or tampered license plate;

intentionally causing damage to, or ramming into, a police vehicle;

and allowing a person under the age of 18 to operate the vehicle.

Vehicle impounding system

Earlier last week, Dubai announced new changes to its vehicle impounding system as part of an effort to promote road safety.

The changes were introduced through Decree No. 30 of 2023, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, amending certain articles of Decree No. 29 of 2015 related to vehicle impounding.

These updates are aimed at strengthening the enforcement of penalties, reducing accidents, and fostering a safer road environment.

Under the new changes, specific cases have been outlined for administrative and obligatory vehicle impounding. This includes impounding vehicles involved in unauthorised road races and recreational motorcycles operating on paved roads.

Deportation

Additionally, non-Emirati drivers of heavy-duty trucks who run red lights will face deportation, and a fine of Dh50,000 will be imposed on those who commit this offense.

Dubai Police will also have the authority to impound vehicles that have been modified to increase speed or produce excessive noise. Moreover, vehicles with traffic fines exceeding Dh 6,000 or those with fake or unclear license plates will also be subject to seizure.

Reckless driving, evading the police, and engaging in dangerous activities or unauthorized road races will lead to vehicle impounding.

Dh100,000 fine

Fees have been outlined for impounding vehicles; for instance, participating in a road race without police permission will result in an Dh100,000 impounding fee, while operating a recreational motorcycle on a paved road will incur Dh50,000 fee.

For offenses such as crossing red lights, using fake or altered number plates, intentionally damaging police vehicles, or driving under the age of 18, motorists will have to pay Dh50,000 to release their impounded vehicles.

Meanwhile, those who modify their vehicles to increase speed, evade the police, drive without license plates, or engage in disruptive activities will face an Dh10,000 fine for release.

Impounded vehicles can only be released after all fines have been paid, violations have been rectified, and any other conditions set by Dubai Police have been met. Additionally, a daily fee of Dh 50 will be charged if an impounded vehicle is not claimed after the specified impounding period.