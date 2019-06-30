Offer is for those who haven’t committed traffic offences between January 1 and June 1

Image Credit: Gulf News

Ajman: Motorists who did not commit any traffic offences between January 1 and June 1, 2019, are eligible for a 50 per cent discount on their accumulated traffic fines and car confiscation fees in Ajman.

The 50 per cent discount covers all traffic violations existing in a motorist’s traffic file for Ajman.

The Traffic Department will start applying the discount in July and the offer will remain until the end of the year.

The decision was first announced by Major General Shaikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, during a press conference in March.

“The discount will apply to the seizure of vehicles and traffic points too; it will cover both individuals and companies. The offer will remain until the end of the year, after which it will be assessed and extended if needed,” Major General Al Nuaimi said.

Payment of fines during the discount period can be done only through Ajman Police or the Ministry of Interior, he added.