Kolkata: Cyclone Fani, one of the strongest storms to batter the Indian subcontinent in decades, uprooted trees and triggered rains as it entered West Bengal post midnight on Saturday, hours after making landfall and causing havoc in Odisha.

National Disaster Response Force crew help clear felled trees to make roads passable after Cyclone Fani hit Kendrapara, Orissa. Image Credit: Twitter

An Indian expatriate from Sharjah became the latest multi-millionaire of the Big Ticket raffles after winning Dh15 million in Friday’s big money draw in Abu Dhabi.

Big Ticket Image Credit: Screenshot/ Facebook

Shojith KS, an Indian national from Sharjah won with the lucky number 030510.

A commercial jet, reportedly carrying over 130 people, skidded off the run way is now "down on the river" in Jacksonville, Florida. The city's mayor confirmed the incident.

Sharjah Police have installed new radars that detect noisy motorists, in a bid to cut down on residential disturbance. The device measures decibels of passing cars to capture violators in video and audio. Those exceeding 95 decibels can be fined Dh2,000 and get 12 black points along with confiscation of vehicles ranging up to six months, under Article 20 of the Federal Traffic Law.

India's The Supreme Court on Friday stayed trial against Malayalam actor Dileep, an accused in the assault on an actress, till his plea in the top court about access to visuals of the assault captured by the key accused Pulsar Suni is decided.

Huawei Technologies Co. overtook Apple Inc. to claim the No. 2 spot in smartphones in the first quarter, moving a step closer to its avowed ambition of displacing Samsung at the top of the market. The networking giant, shrugging off a barrage of accusations that it aids Chinese espionage (which it's repeatedly denied), grew shipments 50 percent from a year earlier, research firm IDC estimates.