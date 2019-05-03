Kayaking at Louvre Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Cinco de Mayo

Coya Abu Dhabi are throwing a fiesta of floating tacos, dancing and live Mexican music from 7pm onwards, complete with decorations and staged productions. At Four Seasons Hotel The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Dh130. Call 02-3067000

Haru Tasting Menu

Flavours of Spring showcasing Japanese specialties for the season of Haru (Spring). Available everyday at 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, The Galleria Mall, Al Maryah Island. Priced at Dh789 per couple, Dh999 with pairings. thegalleria.ae

Kayaking at the Museum

Enjoy the Louvre Museum from the stillness of the Arabian Sea. Take a tour on a kayak and discover the architecture, from a unique perspective. No prior experience is necessary. Guests will be accompanied by professional instructors and given a safety and paddle briefing prior to the tour (lasts 60 minutes). Children between the ages of 6-12 are to be accompanied by parents or guardians. 10am-5pm, at Dh120 per person. louvreabudhabi.ae

Digital Wiz

An inter-school YouTuber Championship for the young talents of Abu Dhabi. Organised by Dalma Mall, the competition is designed for young video content creators across grade 5 to 12, who aspire to bring a change in the society through the digital ecosystem. Interested schools can get the registration details on the website. The 1st and 2nd runner up will be awarded Dh7,500 and Dh3,000 gift vouchers respectively. Additionally, seven contestants will stand a chance to win a total of Dh7,000 in vouchers. digitalwiz2019.dalmamall.ae

AL AIN

Family Day Workshops

Al Qattara Arts Centre is hosting fun interactive workshops for the whole family, take part in cookie-making and gift wrapping workshops, free of charge. Open to children aged 10 years and above. Today and tomorrow, 5-7pm. alqattara.ae

DUBAI

Meet Detective Pikachu

Ryme City comes to Rove Downtown and sets the stage for a meet-and-greet with the detective from 4-6pm. Attending Rovers will be selected at random among all entries (register to attend) and will receive an invite from the Rove Team. For those not selected, take part in the Pokemon Scavenger Hunt to find as many Pokemons across all five hotels, snap a picture and tag it on social media to win prizes, tomorrow until May 15. facebook.com/rovehotels

Learn or master a golf swing

Whether you are a beginner taking your first swings in golf or a seasoned amateur, the team of PGA qualified coaches work with your individual style at Dubai Hills Golf Club. Academy packages and golf lessons start from Dh380 for members and Dh445 for guests for a 45-minute session. Performance packages (4 x 45 minutes) start from Dh1,325 for members and Dh1,525 for guests. Group session available on request. dubaihillsgolfclub.com

Sip and Dip

Get relief from the scorching heat withe the Cabana experience, enhanced by one of the largest lap pools in Downtown Dubai. This weekend enjoy a swim followed by gourmet refreshments, at Dh250 per person for pool access, including Dh150 credit for dining at Cabana, Address Dubai Mall. Every Friday and Saturday. Call 04-8883444

Super Sale

Last day of the shopping extravaganza offering discounts on a range of items including fashion, beauty, gold and jewellery. More than 400 brands are taking part in the citywide sale where shoppers can enjoy deals from over 1,500 outlets. Shoppers who spend a minimum of Dh250 can enter the raffle draw, whereby ten lucky winners will each win back their spends of upto Dh1,000. The full list of participating brands is on the website. visitdubai.com

Register for NAS Night Challenge

This Ramadan, the 4km night-time obstacle course is back with more than Dh144,000 in prize money. Held under the stars, think neon lighting, fire pits and glowing obstacles with participants having to crawl, swing, jump and climb their way around. Open to all male and female residents as well as from outside the country, over the age of 16, in individual and team categories. At Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex on May 10 and 16. registration.nasst.ae

Game of Bones

Lazy weekend feasting with the ‘Game of Bones’ offer every Saturday at where diners can delight in half a kilo of beef back ribs and fries for Dh95. Add an additional Dh35 for a beverage. Available from noon to close, at Mama Zonia, Dubai Marina. Happy hour every day from 4-8pm offering 50 per cent off select house beverages. Call 04-2404747

SHARJAH

Salam Ramadan Art Exhibition

Funun Arts is hosting a Ramadan exhibition featuring the works 20 artists of various nationalities, at Zero6 Mall, Sharjah. The exhibit opens today at 6pm and runs until June 10.