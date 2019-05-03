Shojith KS from Sharjah has yet to answer his phone to receive his prize

Big Ticket Image Credit: Screenshot/ Facebook

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expatriate from Sharjah became the latest multi-millionaire of the Big Ticket raffles after winning Dh15 million in Friday’s big money draw in Abu Dhabi.

Shojith KS, an Indian national from Sharjah won with the lucky number 030510.

At the moment of the announcement he didn’t answer his phone as the organising committee of the Big Ticket raffle frantically trying to call him, despite this the money is still his and organisers will keep trying to reach him.

Shojith KS bought his lucky ticket online on April 1, often referred to as April Fool’s Day, but when he answers his phone next the news he is about to hear will be no joke.

Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in Abu Dhabi.

These tickets can be purchased online or at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Duty Free and City Terminal Abu Dhabi.