Image Credit:

Dubai: Do you have innovative ideas that will help design the future of the UAE in the next 50 years? Can they eradicate the problems of carbon emission, obesity, plastic use and road accidents?

The annual nationwide celebration called UAE Innovation Month kicks-off on Saturday and residents are called to submit novel ideas that will boost the position of the UAE as one of the top countries in the world and enrich the quality of life in the country.

Shatha Al Hashmi, director of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) Image Credit: Angel Tesorero, Staff Reporter

“Under the slogan, ‘The 50-Year Challenge’, various competitions, exhibitions and activities will be held across all emirates during the entire month of February,” said Shatha Al Hashmi, director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI).

This year’s UAE Innovation Month is in line with the announcement of 2020 as the year of preparation for the next 50 years of the UAE by His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“We invite everyone, from all backgrounds and age groups, to submit their innovative and practical solutions to contribute in achieving the Four Zero Objectives by 2071, including zero carbon emission, zero obesity, zero plastic use and zero road deaths,” added Al Hashmi.

Competitions will be held in all emirates beginning in Abu Dhabi (from February 1-7) Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain (on February 8-14) Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah (February 15-21) an will culminate Dubai on February 22-29.

Al Hashmi said generous prizes await the winning innovative ideas based on the following criteria: How feasible are the projects? Can they be implemented across sectors? How innovative is the idea, has it been done before? What are the impacts toward achieving the Zero Objectives?

Sama Al Hajiri, Chief Innovation Officer at the UAE Ministry of Economy Image Credit: Angel Tesorero, Staff Reporter

“Innovation means enrich the quality of life and this can only be achieved if you build the capabilities of your human capital,” said Sama Al Hajiri, Chief Innovation Officer at the UAE Ministry of Economy.

Al Hajiri added that UAE Innovation Month is about creating an ecosystem that will transform the country into laboratory that will experiment on innovative ideas focusing on empowering individuals.

Submission process

‘The 50 Year Challenge’ is open to all UAE nationals and residents of all ages. A panel of experts will review all submitted projects and filter them according to the set criteria and the 4 Zero Challenges.

All shortlisted participants will be contacted to present their ideas during the UAE Innovation Month.

Participants will then get the chance to present their projects to a panel of expert judges in their preferred emirate. Presentations are limited to five minutes each.

Winning ideas will be selected after UAE Innovation Month for funding and support.

Submit your project/s online at https://50challenge.uaeinnovates.gov.ae/en

What is Innovation Month?

UAE Innovation Month is annual celebration of the best ideas coming from the government and private sectors. Organised under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, this year’s theme is ‘The 50-Year Challenge’ with competitions leading toward the achievement of Four Zero Objectives by 2071, including zero carbon emission, zero obesity, zero plastic use and zero road deaths.

Celebrations across the UAE

Abu Dhabi (February 1-7)

Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain (February 8-140

Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah (February 15-21)