Dr. Hamed Bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arts Society Image Credit: Supplied

The Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS) continues its mission to build more bridges between cultural organizations from Abu Dhabi to the world and foster inclusivity in the local arts communities.

ADAS works constantly on engaging arts enthusiasts from the different generations and promoting traditional and emerging artists from the region to bring together a community of artists, collectors, scholars and enthusiasts for art exhibitions, conferences and openings.

The non-profit organization focuses on promoting the authentic Emirati culture between the local and expatriate communities in the UAE and strengthening the international relations through arts and culture since its foundation by Dr. Hamed bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arts Society.

Alderman Timothy Hailes JP, a member of ADAS' board of trustees Image Credit: Supplied

The organization's Board of Trustees includes two renowned former Sheriffs of the City of London – Alderman Timothy Hailes JP and Fiona Adler.

Fiona Adler, a member of ADAS' board of trustees Image Credit: Supplied

The board of trustees also includes some notable figures such as the former Chairman of the British Business Group in Abu Dhabi Richard Oliver OBE, the former Director of The British Crown Jewelers Mohamed Mufallal, and the President Emeritus of the leading UK & UAE financial technology company Five Islands Capital, Alan Lubin.

ADAS places people in the center of its future plans and projects. Since its foundation, the organization works with the aim to build friendships, connect people together by a unique passion towards arts and culture, and become the main platform for art talents nationally and globally.

Richard Oliver OBE, a member of ADAS' Board of Trustees Image Credit: Supplied

ADAS also works relentlessly on preserving the Emirati heritage and culture and exchanging international diversified art cultures with different communities at the same time.

Mohamed Mufallal, a member of ADAS' Board of Trustees Image Credit: Supplied

“It is essential for us to engage with expatriates in the UAE and strengthen our bonds at all times, but especially during the COVID challenge,” said Hamed Al Suwaidi, chairman of ADAS.

The organization hosts and sponsors a number of regional and international events every year either physically or virtually, varying across different art forms.

Alan Lubin, a member of ADAS' Board of Trustees Image Credit: Supplied

These events are mainly of three types; shows and art exhibitions, conferences with educational art experts and thought leaders, and events that are a mixture of both which encourage a warm atmosphere based on mutual appreciation and engage arts enthusiasts from one generation to the next.

Recently ADAS board of trustees named Hala Bou Alwan as the Chair of the Advisory Council. Holding this position, she is now responsible for executing the vision and strategies of ADAS. Bou Alwan’s background and experience in governance, risk, and compliance advisory made her a perfect match for ADAS' needs and promising future which is full of innovation, transformation and enthusiasm.

Hala Bou Alwan, Chair of the Advisory Council, ADAS Image Credit: Supplied

One of the unique ongoing projects of ADAS that Bou Alwan focuses on is the collaboration with Al Suwaidi foundation on behalf of the House of Al Suwaidi, and the family council to honor the legendary late poet of the United Arab Emirates, Ousha Bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi, also known as Fatat Al Arab – Girl of Arabia.