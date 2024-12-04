With Salah approaching the final six months of his contract, he will be eligible to negotiate with overseas clubs starting January 1, 2025, ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Last month, the Egyptian forward voiced his "disappointment" at not being offered a new deal, admitting he feels "probably more out than in" at Liverpool.

While PSG has been rumored as a potential destination for Salah, Al-Khelaifi dismissed the speculation, insisting that the club has no plans to target him as a free agent.

"It's not true," he told Sky Sports Germany. "He's a fantastic and amazing player, but we've never considered him, to be honest.

"We know every club would love to have him, but this rumour about us is simply not true."

Salah fuels speculation

At 32, Salah may be entering the latter stages of his career, but he continues to perform at an elite level. This season, he has scored 11 goals in 13 Premier League matches, including his most recent strike in Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Manchester City at Anfield last weekend.

Adding fuel to speculation about his potential departure from Anfield at the end of the season, Salah shared his thoughts with Sky Sports after the match: “Honestly that’s what was in my head [it possibly being his last home match v Man City].

“Probably until now this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool so I was just going to enjoy it. The atmosphere was incredible so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully we just win the league and will see what will happen.”

When asked about Salah’s latest comments Liverpool manager Arne Slot replied: “Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 [charges] so he doesn’t expect them to be in the Premier League next season.”

The Dutchman laughed, but immediately clarified: “I do expect them to be in the Premier League. That was a joke! I do repeat, that was a joke.”

He later added: “The boring answer is always the same. This is not the place to talk about Mo’s contract and maybe I’ve said too much with the joke I’ve just made.”

Slot was alluding to the 115 charges of alleged financial irregularities currently under review in a hearing involving Manchester City.

City has denied any wrongdoing, but if found guilty, they could face severe consequences, including potential relegation.