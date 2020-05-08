Dr Hamed Bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder and President of Abu Dhabi Art Society Image Credit: Supplied

The Abu Dhabi Art Society continues to support multiple events for young generations. The non-profit organisation patrons a number of exhibitions around the year for young artists. And The British School – Al Khubairat (BSAK) yearly art exhibition is an example for that. The unique art exhibition place the works of the talented budding young artists on full display and feature an impressive range of artworks from students across different art forms such as fine art, photography, and graphic design.

Held at the BSAK campus, the exhibition was inaugurated by Dr Hamed Bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder and President of Abu Dhabi Art Society, in the presence of Mr Mark Leppard MBE, Headmaster of the school, Mr Dan Emery, Head of Art, and the management team of The British School– Al Khubairat.

“Arts and culture have an important role to play in shaping individuals and societies. Nurturing promising young artistic talents and providing them with platforms for creative expression is crucial to encouraging unique approaches to art-making and inspiring more young people to take up arts as a profession,” Dr Hamed Al Suwaidi said.

The BSAK school's ongoing efforts aim to shed the light on the projects and endeavours of its Art Department, encourage the professional and artistic development of students and provide them with opportunities to display their talent. The school has more than 50 years of academic experience and is regarded as the best British curriculum school in the capital and is known for consistently providing a high standard of education, while maintaining a keen focus on encouraging student engagement with arts and artistic endeavours.

The exhibition also holds an important value in the academic year of the students majoring in Art A-Levels. Art students present their final graduation projects and receive their grades based on the evaluation of their artworks displayed at the exhibition, which allow them to complete their graduation projects. In addition to the great opportunity for the students to showcase their art works to art patrons, connoisseurs and the school faculty.

As the Official Patron of the Arts at The British School – Al Khubairat, Dr Hamed Al Suwaidi has played a huge role in encouraging art education and cultivating a culture of creativity among students. Dr Al Suwaidi is also the Abu Dhabi Patron of the National Portrait Gallery in London, and often leads efforts to facilitate closer cultural and artistic interaction between the UAE and the UK. Dr Al Suwaidi is known to actively promote the works of talented young artists and continues to dedicate his time, skills and resources to the development of contemporary art in the UAE and beyond.

And despite the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, Dr Hamed Al Suwaidi insists on continuing his duties towards the students with a strong belief in the true value of such important events and work relentlessly on planning new projects and proposals for the near future and stays in touch with students via online communication to encourage and help them to keep going and shape their dreams in such hard times.