A recent LinkedIn post by Ben Newman, Executive Director of the Baltimore Chamber Orchestra and Catapult Opera, has ignited a fiery debate about professional email etiquette. Newman's strong stance, particularly on the use of the "reply all" feature, has drawn both support and criticism.

The post that sparked controversy

In his post, Newman expressed frustration with younger professionals, arguing that their failure to use "reply all" in workplace emails is a serious oversight. He went so far as to say he would revoke job offers for those who don't follow this practice.

"It's absolutely insane that in 2024 so many people under the age of 40 know how to use advanced software programs but can't be bothered to hit reply all on an email," Newman wrote on LinkedIn.

Newman sharply criticised the lack of email etiquette, calling it a serious professional lapse that wastes time and clogs inboxes.

Image Credit: Linkedin

A divided internet: Social media reactions

The post quickly went viral, igniting heated debates on LinkedIn and Reddit.

Supporters praised Newman’s focus on professionalism, calling “reply all” a crucial workplace skill. One LinkedIn user remarked, "This is basic office etiquette. If you can’t figure this out, how can you handle more complex tasks?"

Critics, however, argued that Newman’s stance was too extreme, with some deeming the idea of revoking job offers over email missteps excessive. As one commenter put it, "Revoking a job offer over an email misstep seems harsh."

Generational differences also fueled the conversation. Younger professionals defended their email habits, arguing that “reply all” isn’t always necessary and can create unnecessary clutter. One user explained, "Sometimes, people don’t hit reply all because they assume it’s unnecessary for everyone to see their response."

A shift in workplace communication

This controversy highlights the evolving nature of workplace communication and the generational divide in professional etiquette. As technology continues to shape how we interact, it's clear that finding a balance between efficiency and courtesy is key.

