The room feels colder than usual. What did she say this time? Never mind, she already knows that she won’t get a callback.

Sara Keanes, a 25-year-old American student in Dubai, is struggling with her job interviews. She gets rather anxious when the employers seemingly “grill” her. They’re either too abrupt, or they appear as if they’re waiting for her to say something wrong. You go into that room feeling that they already have an idea about “Gen Z”, she adds. If she mentions that she doesn’t want to work on weekends, there are eye rolls.

On the other hand, managers seem baffled with the Gen Z attitude at job interviews. Something is just not adding up. Elizabeth Shaw, a British Dubai-based Human Resources manager doesn’t quite know what they want. “First of all, many of these college students don’t even prepare well for the interviews. They don’t even know what the company does, properly. And, on top of that, they dress so casually, as if they’ve sauntered in on the way to the mall,” she says, adding she was clearly fed up after interviewing six such candidates in one day. “And then, they demand what the company should do for them. By that time, you’re just so irritated with the attitude and demeanour, you wonder why should you even hire these children?”

What’s happening in the interviews?

Why Gen Z are ‘failing’ interviews

The general image of Gen Z that has now emerged, is that they're bratty, entitled slackers.

According to the US-based New York Post, a recent survey of 800 US managers, directors and executives, tried understanding why Gen Z candidates are failing interviews. One in five employers reported that recent college graduates are underprepared. The survey also observed the problems with eye contact, casual dressing, and the demand for astronomical salaries, topped the list of grievances. Nearly 40 per cent of the participants said that they were more likely to hire an older candidate due to Gen Z’s behaviour in interviews.

And so the general image of Gen Z that has now emerged, is that they’re bratty, entitled slackers, as Laura Smith, a Dubai-based British psychologist explains. It doesn’t help that TikTok trends also cement this idea: Most people tend to believe that Gen Z is exactly what is shown on TikTok and Instagram reels. “In light of 2023’s quiet quitting trend, or lazy jobs trend, there’s now this strong belief that the younger generation cannot handle the grind, and are making their own rules, which probably is the most neutral perspective. And these rules are just not acceptable to the millennials, least of all the older generations,” she says. So, many things get lost in translation.

So, are the Gen Z really so entitled and privileged, or are they just demanding better for themselves?

The ‘vilification’ of Gen Z

The comfort with digital communication that has established a level of candour, can also be misinterpreted as abrasiveness.

It’s too simplistic to use terms such as abrasive and entitled for Gen Z, explains Devika Mankani, a Dubai-based psychologist. “First, it's essential to acknowledge the context in which Gen Z has matured. This is a generation that grew up in the aftermath of global crises, witnessed the rapid acceleration of technology and social media, and has been deeply influenced by the global pandemic. These experiences have shaped their values, expectations, and approach to work,” she adds.

Instead of labelling them as abrasive and entitled, they can also be viewed as a generation that prioritises transparency and authenticity, she adds. “They are not necessarily demanding more than previous generations, but they are certainly asking for different things. For instance, they place a high value on flexibility, work-life balance, and the social impact of their employer. This shift can be mistaken for entitlement when, in fact, it's about seeking alignment with their personal values and goals,” explains Mankani.

The comfort with digital communication that has established a level of candour, can also be misinterpreted as abrasiveness, says Mankani. “In a professional setting, this directness is often a bid for efficiency and clarity, not disrespect. However, it can and often does, clash with traditional hierarchical and more nuanced communication styles,” she says.

There will always be generations complaining about the ones before them. It’s a tale as old as time. This time, the Gen Z gap also stems from differing expectations around feedback and career progression, explains Mankani. “They are fairly accustomed to immediate feedback loops in their personal lives through digital platforms and expect a similar responsiveness in their professional growth and development. This expectation for quick progression and constant feedback can be mistaken for impatience or a lack of willingness to ‘pay their dues,’ she says.

And so, this quick vilification of Gen Z in the workplace is partly due to these misunderstandings. There is always tension that arises with the entry of each new generation into the workforce, adds Mankani.

‘They test the company during the interview…’

The younger generation has turned the tables in interviews.

Melisa Mazman, a student, always asks the interviewer, “How would you describe your company’s culture?” That’s a non-negotiable for her. “When I apply to companies or go into interviews, I see if the company respects my boundaries, especially when it comes to the work-life balance,” she says. This answer makes or breaks the interview.

She has sensed a difference in perspectives, when interning in large corporations. “I wouldn’t term it as a disconnect, though. I see it more as an admiration to the other side, where we believe that the skills complement each other. I do think that generations balance each other out. However, both sides need to have an open mindset in accepting thoughts and perspectives, else these disconnects are unavoidable,” she adds.

Dubai-based Tazeen Jafri enjoys working with the younger generation. From her experience of interviewing several youngsters, she sees them as confident and honest. They don’t seem to try and fit into any boxes, she says. “When we were job hunting, we trying to understand the company from the website and then ‘pass the test’,” she says.

On the other hand, the younger generation has turned the tables. “They test the company during the interview. They actually ask the right questions to see if the company is a right fit for them,” she says. “Fluffy benefits really do not entice them. They ask about the culture, environment, and what is exactly expected of them in the case of deliverables. Salary is important for many, but it somehow takes secondary priority, for many,” she adds.

‘They make the demands’

Gen Z makes the demands at interviews.

Maryam Yousef, a 32-year-old researcher based in Abu Dhabi is rather impressed and awestruck by Gen Z’s confidence in interviews. “I don’t think our generation ever considered it possible to make demands. We didn’t have the options of remote or working on location, or even the hybrid model,” she says, citing the role of the Covid-19 pandemic bringing about these new shifts in workplace settings. “But the younger lot makes firm demands, and more importantly, they make it clear that they expect some borderline respect and they’re not doing anyone any favours,” she says.

Of course, this attitude and set of questions that Gen Z poses, can either be seen as entitled and privileged, or actually confident, explains Smith. “Honestly, a lot depends on the in-built perceptions of the employers too. It’s about their subjective beliefs. One employer can see a Gen Z asking about non-working weekends as being confident. Another will see them as a slacker,” she says. “I don’t think the answer as to why Gen Z struggles in interviews is a simple one and whether it can be brought down to just a generational gap. There’s so much happening on either side: What each side has grown up believing,” she adds.

‘An unpleasant interview process’

However, some feel that the interview process is too rigorous. It puts them on the defensive or makes them nervous, as 24-year-old Abu Dhabi-based Adrija Chowdhary explains. “I feel employers deliberately try to trip you up in interviews, or make it unpleasant, as if to see how much can you handle. And then you’re asked questions on your strengths and weaknesses. You feel judged on very trivial criteria, and not on your actual skills,” she says.

As Smith explains, an interview should also be a rather less arduous process: It shouldn’t become a method of inducing anxiety for people. “I think there needs to be a sense of empathetic exchange between both the employers and the interviewee. There has to be mutual respect. Otherwise, if you are cold and unpleasant to someone, why should they want to work for you?”

As the interviewers sometimes appear intimidating, some try to practise and rehearse before going in for the interview. Yolanda Jessica Vedanayagam, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Canadian University Dubai, focuses on how she can make a positive impression on the interviewers. "Usually the people interviewing you tend to have an intimidating attitude so I try to practice my speech, go through typical and general questions that are asked during interviews to get an idea of what it’s going to be like," she adds.

Finding the midway

So how can Gen Z navigate interviews without getting upset and in turn upsetting the employers? Well, the answer is never simple. “I think it’s a very subjective thing,” says Smith. “Nevertheless, advice for Gen Z? Yes you can ask about the work culture and the hours and see how the office atmosphere fits you. But also, there needs to be respect in the tone, too. Secondly, be well-prepared before you go for an interview. You need to know what the company does, so that you at least come across as aware and clear,” she says.

Also, before demanding astronomical salaries, do your own research as well, she adds. You aren’t entitled to high fees, the same level as a senior in the office, just because. Try to be reasonable, she warns.

It's a two-way street, explains Smith. Why should someone hire you? Why should someone work for you? “Employers also need to assess their questions and their own behaviour, when it comes to interviewing the younger generation,” she says. Don’t be quick to judge: Shy and nervous interviewees can also turn into efficient employees.