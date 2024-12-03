Dubai: US President-elect Donald Trump has picked his candidates to fill key posts in his second administration.

Some of his choices could face difficult confirmation battles even with Republicans in control of the US Senate.

If four Republican senators and all the Democrats disagree to any individual, then that nomination will fail. Vice-President-elect JD Vance will be able to step in to confirm a nominee if there is a tie.

Here’s a look at some of the top picks so far.

Scott Bessent, 62, is a seasoned financial strategist and advocate for deficit reduction. A former manager at Soros Fund Management, Bessent later founded Key Square Capital Management, gaining significant expertise in hedge fund operations. Bessent is committed to addressing the mounting US national debt and has advocated for reducing government spending to avoid economic stagnation.

Senator Marco Rubio, 53, has been named Secretary of State, marking a significant milestone in his evolving relationship with Donald Trump. A former critic turned ally, Rubio brings extensive experience as vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Known for his hawkish stance on China, Cuba, and Iran, Rubio’s appointment underscores a tough diplomatic agenda.

Tulsi Gabbard, 43, is poised to take on the role of Director of National Intelligence. A former Democratic congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate, Gabbard switched her political allegiance and endorsed Trump in 2024. Her two-decade service in the Army National Guard, including deployments to Iraq and Kuwait, lends her a unique perspective as an outsider to the intelligence community.

Pete Hegseth, 44, a former Fox News co-host and Army National Guard veteran, is set to lead the Department of Defence. Hegseth's military service includes deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, earning him two Bronze Stars. Though lacking senior military leadership experience, his connection with Trump and focus on veterans’ issues have been defining aspects of his career.

Pam Bondi, 59, is the former Florida attorney general and a staunch Trump supporter. Known for her role in Trump’s first impeachment defence, Bondi has consistently championed his policies and legal battles. As a member of the America First Policy Institute, she has worked to shape the groundwork for Trump’s administration.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a former Oregon congresswoman, has been nominated to lead the Department of Labour. Known for her strong union support during her congressional campaigns, she has also backed progressive labour legislation like the PRO Act, which seeks to expand workers' rights and union protections. Despite narrowly losing her reelection bid, Chavez-DeRemer’s track record of advocating for workers’ health, wages, and safety positions her as a compelling choice to oversee the nation’s labour policies.

Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, is Trump’s pick for Commerce Secretary. A staunch advocate for cryptocurrency and a leader in financial services, Lutnick is tasked with implementing Trump’s trade policies, including stricter tariff enforcement. His role will involve managing diverse responsibilities, from boosting chip manufacturing to regulating economic activities.

Kristi Noem, the two-term governor of South Dakota, has been chosen to lead the Department of Homeland Security. Known for her hardline stances, Noem gained national attention during the COVID-19 pandemic by resisting lockdowns and promoting her state as “open for business.” In her new role, she will oversee immigration policies, disaster response efforts, and the operations of agencies like the Secret Service and TSA, aligning with Trump’s homeland security agenda.

John Ratcliffe, a former Director of National Intelligence and Texas congressman, has been tapped to return to a high-profile intelligence role as CIA Director. During Trump’s first term, Ratcliffe oversaw the US intelligence community, navigating challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and foreign interference threats. His nomination signals a continuation of his close alignment with Trump’s approach to national security and intelligence operations.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer and controversial vaccine critic, has been nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. A polarising figure, Kennedy’s nomination raises concerns due to his history of promoting debunked vaccine theories. Despite this, his advocacy and family legacy bring a unique, albeit contentious, perspective to addressing public health challenges.