Ajman: Strong winds brought the roof of a car showroom in the Ajman car market down, damaging a number of cars, even as heavy rains lashed different parts of the UAE on Wednesday.

As unstable weather conditions continued through the day, social media was abuzz with images and messages about the rain, poor visibility, flooded roads, stranded vehicles – and closure of schools. The police across the emirates also took to Twitter to caution residents to drive safely and avoid the wadis, valleys and beaches.

Brig Gen Abdullah Saif al-Matroushi , Director General of Police, Ajman, said the steel shed of a car showroom in the main car market fell due to strong winds, damaging several cars.

Two women also helped rescue two workers who lost balance while cleaning the glass facade of a residential tower on Ajman Corniche.

Lt Col Raed Obaid Al Zaabi of Ajman Civil Defence said the two women managed to hold on to the cable of the platform on which the workers were from their ninth floor apartment until Civil Defence teams rushed to the spot and rescued the workers.

In Sharjah, Brigadier Dr. Ahmad Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations, said 108 patrols were deployed on the roads to regulate traffic. Municipality tankers were also pressed into service to pump out rain water on several roads.

The capital also saw heavy rain in the early hours, with Abu Dhabi Police announcing a reduction in the speed limit on Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (E11), from 120 to 80 km per hour. Motorists were asked to maintain a safe distance from vehicles, avoid driving through puddles and ensure windshield wipers, mirrors and tyres functioned well.

Dubai witnessed dusty and squally weather, with overcast skies and low light and visibility on roads. “Allow extra time for your journey and check your planned route. Slow down as rain makes roads slippery,” Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director General of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, urged motorists.

Authorities in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah also took all precautions to ensure the the roads were safe.

The wet spell brought the mercury to new lows in some areas. Temperatures hovered between 20 and 27 degrees Celsius in most parts, coupled with an average humidity of 30 per cent.

According to the National Meteorology Centre (NCM) forecasts, the rains are likely to continue through the week.