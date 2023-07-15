Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to the development and empowerment of youth.
Tweeting on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, which falls on July 15 of every year, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Enabling our youth to flourish and grow is crucial and remains a key priority for the UAE. On World Youth Skills Day, I call on all young people to embrace your curiosity and enthusiasm to learn new skills that will help you contribute to the future progress of the world."
World Youth Skills Day was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.
The day highlights the vital importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship.
The theme for World Youth Skills Day in 2023 is "Skilling teachers, trainers, and youth for a transformative future". This emphasis underscores the critical role that teachers, trainers, and other educators play in imparting skills to youth. It recognises their function in facilitating the youth's transition into the labour market, empowering them to actively engage in their communities and societies.
Sheikh Mohamed’s tweet underlines the UAE's ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive environment for its youth. The message also coincides with the country's broad spectrum of initiatives aimed at developing a skilled, future-ready generation capable of shaping a sustainable and innovative society. As a nation, the UAE has consistently been a pioneer in championing youth empowerment through education and skills development.