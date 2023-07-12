Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice -President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday announced the launch of an international programme on training government directors.
The programme aims to export Emirati expertise in government management and extend bridges of knowledge with various governments across the world.
“Within the knowledgeable and administrative collaboration with various countries and governments, we launched the international programme on training government directors in collaboration with 30 countries around the world,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
The Vice-President added: “The programme aims to export Emirati expertise in the field of government administration and build bridges of knowledge with various governments to develop government administrative competencies characterized by flexibility, innovation and ability to deal with future changes.”
Sheikh Mohammed stressed that international cooperation goes beyond economy and politics to include knowledge and administration that represent the genuine capital of all countries that seek to boost their competitiveness and consolidate the sustainability of their journey of development.