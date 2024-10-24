The unique activation will allow visitors to step into a mobile showroom showcasing SHEIN’s latest collections Image Credit: Supplied

Global online fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN is bringing the celebration to the streets with its first-ever UAE Bus Tour in honour of its anniversary month. Starting October 25th, the SHEIN Anniversary Bus Tour will visit two of the UAE cities — Dubai and Sharjah, offering a thrilling, interactive experience for fashion lovers and trendsetters.

Shoppers across the region are encouraged to join in the fun and use the exclusive code 20PR to enjoy 20 per cent off on online purchases during the first week of the event through the SHEIN app or website.

This unique activation will allow visitors to step into a mobile showroom showcasing SHEIN’s latest collections for women, men, home & living, beauty, and electronics. Beyond fashion, attendees will be treated to exciting games like the claw machine for a chance to win amazing gifts, an Instagram-worthy photo zone, and of course, free popcorn and cotton candy! Tour Locations & Dates: • Dubai: JBR (October 25-27), University of Dubai (October 29), Dubai Knowledge Park (October 30) • Sharjah: Al Majaz Waterfront (October 31- November 1) Image Credit: SHEIN is committed to offering high-quality products that cater to the diverse styles and preferences of its customers, so that they may find fashionable pieces that meet their expectations. Join the SHEIN Bus Tour and be part of the celebration! Follow the journey using: #SHEINUAEbustour #SHEINbusadventure