Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has honoured its outstanding employees, diligent workers, long-serving staff, and those with significant achievements across various sectors and job levels as part of its ‘Proud of You’ initiative.

The ceremony reflects the Authority’s appreciation for the employees’ continuous efforts and dedication to fulfilling their responsibilities, DHA said in a press release.

The honoured employees were recognised in several categories, including the Institutional Loyalty category, which celebrates those who have served the Authority for many years.

The Academic Achievement category was also highlighted, aimed at encouraging Emirati employees to further develop their skills, excel academically, and expand their knowledge across various disciplines and fields.

Notable contribution

In addition, the ceremony recognised employees who provided suggestions that were implemented and published research and academic contributions, and departments that scored the highest on the Employee Happiness Index. Volunteers who made notable contributions to the community were also honoured.

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, director-general of DHA, opened the ceremony with a speech underscoring the Authority’s commitment to enhancing the work environment and creating opportunities for innovation among employees. He emphasised the importance of providing a platform for staff to utilise their expertise and capabilities in ways that align with the Authority’s strategic objectives while fostering employee growth and development.

Loyalty and dedication

Al Ketbi said: “I am personally delighted to be here with you today at this esteemed event, which reflects the unity, sense of responsibility, and commitment shared by our team. It also highlights the loyalty and dedication our employees have towards the Dubai Health Authority.”

He added: “We are gathered today to celebrate colleagues who have spent years serving the Authority, those who have advanced their academic achievements, and those who have contributed to the success and excellence of the DHA through their expertise, research, suggestions, and tireless efforts.”

Concluding his address, Al Ketbi extended his gratitude to all DHA employees, acknowledging their significant role in executing the Authority’s plans and initiatives and achieving its vision of making Dubai a global leader in health, happiness, and prosperity.

The honourees expressed their happiness at being recognised in the annual ‘Proud of You’ event, noting that this initiative is one of the many incentives the DHA provides to elevate employee performance and empower them to fulfil their responsibilities effectively.