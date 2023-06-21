Abu Dhabi: On the occasion of Father’s Day today, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took to his Twitter page to pay tribute to his father and praise the role of all fathers globally.
He wrote: “I dedicate today to the memory of our Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed who devoted his life to the UAE & whose legacy continues to guide us today. I salute all fathers who embody the same principles & play an active role in nurturing their families & contributing to society.”
Earlier in the day, he had posted a thought-provoking question, “Father’s Day - do you know him?”, on social media, prompting followers to share inspiring replies.