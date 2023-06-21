Abu Dhabi: In a unique celebration of Father’s Day today, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took to social media with a question for his followers.
The leader sparked a flood of heartfelt responses by sharing a tweet that read, “Father’s Day - do you know him?”
Father’s Day, a globally recognised event celebrating fathers and father-figures, their contributions to family and society, and the bonds of paternal love, became a platform for a national conversation about leadership and legacy.
Enthusiastic response
The people of UAE responded enthusiastically, filling Sheikh Mohamed’s Twitter page with numerous replies. Many messages were poignant reflections, remembering the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE. A number of respondents described Sheikh Mohamed as the “father of the nation”, reflecting the deep respect and admiration he commands among his citizens.
Among the numerous responses, users shared famous quotes and videos of the late Sheikh Zayed, a testament to his enduring influence and the nation’s collective memory of his impactful leadership.
The President’s own approach to observing Father’s Day struck a chord, creating a digital space for UAE citizens to connect with their leaders, share their thoughts, and express their appreciation for the paternal figures in their lives and in the nation’s history.