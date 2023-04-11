Dubai: The UAE has facilitateed the graduation of 400 AI experts in collaboration with leading universities around the world, a UAE Minister said at a media forum.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Member of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence’s (MBZUAI) Advisory Board, said the UAE is at the forefront of adopting new technologies and has made significant investments in building human capital and a world-class infrastructure, partnering with major technology companies..

He made these remarks during the eighth edition of the Emirati Media Forum (EMF) held at the Dubai Press Club. Organised by the Dubai Press Club, the event brought together leading media personalities, heads of UAE media institutions, prominent writers and intellectuals.

Raising excellence

The forum shed light on of new technologies in raising excellence in the media.

During the gathering, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC) stressed the Dubai is committed to harnessing emerging technologies to achieve its strategic objectives and raise excellence in various fields, including the media,

Given the evolution of technology, and how it affects media work, professionals in the field must take advantage of new opportunities to mitigate challenges that could hamper the industry’s growth, he said.

Sheikh Ahmed said: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we seek to accelerate the growth of Dubai’s media sector and enhance its ability to keep pace with rapid changes sweeping the global industry. We firmly believe in the media’s ability to serve as a key partner in driving Dubai’s development.”

Sheikh Ahmed stressed the importance of equipping media professionals with the skills required to deploy new tools and technologies.

Changes brought by technology

“Technology is changing the way many sectors operate. Dubai’s advanced infrastructure and capabilities place it in an ideal position to shape a bright future for itself. The media must play a strong role in helping the emirate achieve its objectives,” he added.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, the Emirati Media Forum hosted a panel discussion featuring Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Member of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence’s (MBZUAI) Advisory Board, on rapid technological transformation and its impact on various industries including the media.

The country’s impressive digital transformation strategies have enhanced its global competitiveness, he said.

Investing in people, AI strategy

During the session, Al Olama said that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision has played a crucial role in preparing the UAE for the technological revolution and supporting the country’s emergence as a global leader in innovation.

“From an early stage, the country invested in empowering people and developed an integrated strategy for artificial intelligence,” he said.

As part of these investments, the UAE has facilitated the graduation of 400 AI experts in collaboration with leading universities around the world.

“The world’s largest companies in AI and advanced technologies have chosen the UAE as their regional or global headquarters, further cementing the country’s position as a hub of innovation,” Al Olama said.

The UAE Minister also pointed out that the expected economic impact of AI on various global sectors in the next 10 years is a staggering $7 trillion.

Al Olama said that Arabic content represents 3% of total online content in a region where 350 million speak Arabic. “However, AI opens up the possibility of increasing the volume and quality of Arabic content online. The UAE is well-positioned to lead this growth,” he noted.

Generative AI

On the topic of how media institutions can utilise AI technologies, he said that ‘Generative Artificial Intelligence’ can help the media develop and summarise content in different formats with little human intervention.

The UAE Minister cited the use of ‘Computer Generated Images (CGI)’ in videos and movies as an example. “In the past, producing such clips required specialised teams and complicated equipment. However, these clips can now be created within seconds with just a few simple commands on a mobile device.”

Mona Al Marri, President of the Dubai Press Club, said that technological advancements provide the media with exceptional new opportunities for creative expression.

“Technological evolution is rewriting the rules of the media sector,” Al Marri said. “Media professionals must stay abreast of new technologies and utilise them to provide engaging and credible content to their audiences. The discussions at the Emirati Media Forum explored how advanced digital technologies such as artificial intelligence can be deployed to raise the competitiveness of the UAE media sector,” she added.

The largest gathering of thought leaders in the UAE media sector, the Emirati Media Forum serves as a platform to discuss the current state of the media industry, including print, visual and digital media, and examine challenges and opportunities in the industry.

Dialogue

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said that through events like the Emirati Media Forum, DPC is keen to foster meaningful dialogue among key media players on the latest developments in the sector locally and shed light on how they can embrace new opportunities and overcome challenges.”

“We were honoured to have His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama as a guest at this year’s event. His insights and rich knowledge on the impact of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence on the media sector have deeply enriched this year’s discussions.”