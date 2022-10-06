Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), has appointed Emirati media leaders in various main sectors at Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI).
The new appointments come as part of a comprehensive media development plan aiming at injecting new blood that contributes to achieving DMI’s strategic goals.
Sheikh Ahmed issued instructions to the newly appointed media leaders to embark on the development of DMI within a 100-day plan in sync with the set strategy to achieve the desired objectives.
“We work in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice -President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the role of national cadres in leading the development of the media sector, driven by our goal of presenting strong and competitive national media,” Sheikh Ahmed said.
The new appointments include Salem Bel Youha as executive officer for media content, Abdul Wahid Juma as executive officer for commercial affairs and partnerships, Hind Baqer as executive officer for strategy and governance and Abdullah Al Mansouri as executive officer corporate support.
Other appointments include Saud Al Darbi as head of news Centre, publishing and editor-in-chief of Al Bayan newspaper, Sara Al Jarman as head of TV and radio channels, Khadija Al Marzouqi as director of digital media, Saleh Lootah as director of content technical support, Mona Abu Samra as editor-in-chief of Emarat Al Youm and Reem Al Marri as director of news centre.