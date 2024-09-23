Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday approved Dh49,691,750 million in compensation for 1,806 exceptional cases covering those whose homes were affected by record rains in April but did not meet the usual criteria for support.

Two months ago, the Sharjah Ruler issued directives to increase compensation to Dh50,000 for individuals whose homes were affected by the rains and weather conditions in April.

The Social Services Department in Sharjah will work on re-evaluating and sorting the cases that were initially declined for acceptance and then apply the exception directed by Sheikh Sultan.

In the new announcement made on Monday, the cases that will be included in the exception include:

• One-time assistance of Dh25,000 for homeowners who experienced leaks or external damages, totalling 1,568 cases, with a total amount of Dh39,200,000.

• The minimum support for those affected has been raised to Dh50,000, covering 117 cases with a total amount of Dh2,883,750 across all areas and cities of the emirate of Sharjah.

• Support for 83 cases with an amount of Dh4,565,000 for affected individuals holding residency outside the emirate of Sharjah.

• Support for 38 cases with an amount of Dh3,043,000 for new homeowners who received their homes this year, and the homeowner did not reside in the house during the unstable weather, which affected the new furnishings and equipment due to the rain.

This support has come to alleviate the burden on families, helping them to renovate their homes through repairs or furnishing.