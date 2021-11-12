Sharjah: The Customer Happiness Centre (Traffic and Licensing Services Centre) at Sharjah Police General Headquarters announced the transformation of five traffic services into digital modes through the force’s smart application and the website of the Ministry of Interior (MoI).
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Abdullah Alay, Head of the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre, shared further details about these new smart services. Opening a traffic file, issuing vehicle ownership certificate, converting traffic points to a driver’s licence, paying fines for impounded vehicles, and issuing a vehicle relase certificate are now available through smart services.
Lt Col Alay stressed the keenness of Sharjah Police to facilitate the procedures for people and to continue to provide its services round the clock, in order to enhance the happiness of customers, help save time and effort and thereby improve overall quality of life.
Read more
New digital services now available through smart options:
Opening a traffic file.
Issuing vehicle ownership certificate.
Adding traffic points to a driver’s licence.
Paying the fine for impounded vehicles.
Issuing a vehicle release certificate.